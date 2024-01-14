'Congress Abusing Industrialists': Milind Deora After Joining Eknath Shinde's Sena

Former Union Minister Milind Deora -- who resigned from the Congress and joined the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde -- slammed Congress left right and centre today. The 47-year-old, who initially did not attribute any reason for ending his family's five-decade association with the Congress, started his criticism of the Grand Old Party shortly after.

Sitting at the country's financial capital, Mr Shinde at his side, Mr Deora -- whose father was party veteran Murli Deora -- said: "It is sad that there is a lot of difference between the Congress my father joined in 1968 and the one I joined in 2004. Had the Congress and the UBT focussed on constructive issues and suggestions, and merit and ability, then Mr Shinde and I would not be here today."

Then he added, "The same party that ushered in economic reforms 30 years ago, is a party that is abusing industrialists, businessmen and calling businessmen 'anti-nationals'".

"The same party that used to offer suggestions on how to take the country forward, today the same party is only focussed on opposing what Prime Minister Narendra Modi says or does," remarked the former MP, who had initially said he changed sides to ensure that he could "walk the path of development".

Mr Deora, who for long had been counted among the disgruntled section of the Congress, took the plunge today after Shiv Sena UBT -- the faction led by Uddhav Thackeray -- laid claim to his stronghold, the Mumbai South seat.

He wanted the seat to remain with the Congress, despite his defeat to Sena's Arvind Sawant in the last two general elections.

"You all know my politics have been progressive and secular. Everyone knows that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde works among public. I have to strengthen his hand," he added.

The Congress claimed Milind Deora's move was timed to steal away attention from Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, which started from Manipur today.