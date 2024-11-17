'Why Is He Running Away': Milind Deora's Debate Dare To Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray is up against Milind Deora in Mumbai's Worli seat this time

With the high-stakes election in Maharashtra days away, former Union Minister and Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora has questioned why Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray is "running away" from a debate on issues concerning the Worli seat, Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Mr Deora will take on Mr Thackeray, sitting MLA from Worli, in the November 20 election. The 48-year-old leader was with the Congress before he joined the Shiv Sena earlier this year. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha soon after and has now jumped into the poll arena.

"A few days ago, I invited Aaditya Thackeray to debate on the future of Worli, the future of Mumbai, and the future of Maharashtra. He claims to believe in democracy and strengthening it. During the Lok Sabha elections, he spoke about the importance of candidates engaging in debates. Why is he avoiding a debate in this election? If he claims to be pro-democracy and pro-debates, why is he running away from one?" Mr Deora told news agency ANI.

He also alleged that the Shiv Sena (UBT) was distributing money in exchange for votes. "We found out that yesterday, his [Aaditya Thackeray's] party was distributing money and installing cameras in building societies to buy votes. One of his party leaders from Worli was caught on video admitting to providing these cameras to buy votes but refused to name the leader responsible, citing the code of conduct," Mr Deora said.

This election is a contest between the Shiv Sena and the Shiv Sena (UBT) to prove which is the 'real' Sena. A rebellion led by Eknath Shinde brought down the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in 2022. The mutiny split the Sena and the Eknath Shinde-led faction joined the Maharashtra government with BJP. In the Lok Sabha polls this year, the Maha Vikas Aghadi bloc of Sena UBT-Congress-NCP pulled up a stellar show by winning 30 out of Maharashtra's 48 seats. This time, the Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP (Ajit Pawar) will be looking to turn the tables. A traditional Shiv Sena stronghold, Worli is set to see one of the most exciting contest of this election.

While daring Aaditya Thackeray for a debate, Mr Deora has cited the Worli MLA's post on X during the Lok Sanha polls in which he said "someone who is scared of an open debate with rival candidates is not worthy of being in any public forum"

"During the Lok Sabha election in 2024, you said someone who is scared of a rival candidate is not worthy of any public forum. I urge you to choose any journalist of your liking and let's have a debate on MVA's track record and Mahayuti's track record. On MVA's vision for Worli, Mumbai, and Maharashtra vs. Mahayuti's vision for Worli, Mumbai, and Maharashtra," Mr Deora said.

Mr Thackeray, who has been campaigning extensively in the run-up to the polls, is yet to respond to the Shinde Sena leader's calls for debate.