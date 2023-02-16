2023 Meghalaya Election: 5 Points On Meghalaya BJP Chief Ernest Mawrie

The National People's Party (NPP) and the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) came together to form a government in Meghalaya in 2018. Now, both parties have decided to contest the 2023 election separately.

BJP state president Ernest Mawrie is among the most prominent faces of the party in the state. The BJP, which won just two seats in the last Assembly election, has fielded candidates in all 60 constituencies.

Here are five points about Ernest Mawrie:

Ernest Mawrie was elected as the president of BJP's Meghalaya unit in January 2020.

He fought the 2018 Meghalaya election from the Nongthymmai Assembly seat but could not win. The seat was won by Charles Pyngrope of Congress.

The 51-year-old completed his schooling at St. Anthony's College in Shillong in 1991.

Ernest Mawrie is contesting the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly election from the West Shillong constituency.

The Meghalaya BJP chief filed his nomination on February 6. He is a resident of the Lumbatngen Law-u-sib village in the East Khasi Hills district.

Voting will take place in a single phase in Meghalaya on February 27. The results for the 2023 Meghalaya, Tripura, and Nagaland elections will be announced on March 2. The term of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly ends on March 15.