Rajya Sabha Election LIVE: Special Observers In 4 States, Polling To Be Videographed

Rajya Sabha Election Updates: 41 candidates have already been elected unopposed.

Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: The Rajya Sabha election will be held for six seats from Maharashtra, two from Haryana and five each from Rajasthan and Karnataka.

At least 41 candidates have already been elected unopposed. The Upper House election will be crucial in view of the Presidential elections which is scheduled to be held on 18 July.

The toughest contests are expected in opposition-ruled states like Rajasthan and Maharashtra, where both sides have corralled their MLAs to resorts to prevent poaching.

The maximum seats, 11, are located in Uttar Pradesh. It is followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu with six seats each.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Rajya Sabha Elections 2022:

