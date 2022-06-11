After Congress Tweets Ajay Maken Wins, Recounting On In Haryana Rajya Sabha Polls

Haryana Rajya Sabha elections: Congress and BJP won one seat each

The Congress tweeted its leader Ajay Maken has won the Rajya Sabha elections from Haryana. However, a recounting is on after a vote was rejected. The BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar won the second seat in Haryana.

The Election Commission started counting votes at 1 am on Saturday - eight hours late - after both parties approached it alleging violation of rules by MLAs in casting votes.

Media baron Kartikeya Sharma, who contested as an independent backed by the BJP and its ally Jannayak Janata Party, polled 27 votes.

Mr Maken polled 30 votes and Mr Panwar 31.

Out of 90 MLAs, 89 cast their vote, one independent abstained and one vote was rejected, but it is not known whose vote it was.

The counting was delayed by at least eight hours - what should have started at 5 pm on Friday dragged on till 2.30 am this morning - after Mr Panwar and Mr Sharma wrote to the Election Commission, alleging Congress MLAs Kiran Choudhary and BB Batra showed their ballot papers to unauthorised people after marking them and it was "duly captured" on cameras.

The Congress also approached the Election Commission accusing the BJP of trying to defeat the process of free and fair election and demanded immediate declaration of results.