Rajya Sabha Elections: Huge Loss For Team Thackeray, BJP Scoops 6th Seat In Maharashtra

Maharashtra's ruling alliance suffered a massive setback today with the BJP winning a third seat in the state in straight fight against the Shiv Sena. With this, the state's numbers in the six Rajya Sabha seats are split down the middle, with the BJP and the alliance winning three seats each.

"Elections are contested not just for the fight, but the victory. Jai Maharashtra," tweeted the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, whose refusal to have consensus candidates for the Rajya Sabha led to elections in the state after 23 years.

The counting of votes in the opposition-ruled state started after an eight-hour delay amid tit-for-tat complaints of cross voting and rules violation by the BJP and the ruling alliance.

Earlier, both BJP and the Shiv Sena met the Election Commission, alleging cross voting and seeking disqualification of votes.

The BJP questioned the validity of ballots cast by three MLAs of the ruling alliance.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi, too, sought to invalidate two votes, one by a BJP MLA and another by an independent.