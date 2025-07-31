Maharashtra's Vasai Locals Outraged Over Playground In Cemetery, Stage Ghost-Themed Protest

In a bizarre protest, residents of Maharashtra's Vasai dressed up as ghosts and marched to the Ward Committee office of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation to express outrage over the installation of play and exercise equipment in a Hindu cemetery.

The protestors, draped in white sheets and ghostly makeup, sarcastically thanked municipal officers for "taking care of the ghosts," even handing them flowers as a token of appreciation.

The unusual demonstration took place in response to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation's move to install swings, exercise bars, and other recreational equipment inside the Benapatti Hindu cemetery.

Locals were angered by the decision, questioning the rationale behind turning a cemetery into a space for physical activity. Protesters pointed out that there was already an open ground nearby which could have been used for such installations.

However, just a few days ago, the municipal administration had already removed the swings and exercise equipment from the cemetery. The video circulating online captures events that took place before the citizens staged their protest and met with the municipal officer.