3 In Haryana Race For 2 Rajya Sabha Seats, Congress Has Fingers Crossed

The stakes are high for the 16 Rajya Sabha seats spread across four states, with voting taking place on Friday.



In Haryana, there are three candidates for the two Rajya Sabha seats - BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar, Congress's Ajay Maken, and Kartikeya Sharma, who is the son of former Union minister Venod Sharma and son-in-law of senior Congress leader Kuldeep Sharma.

The contest has spiced up for the second seat with the entry of Mr Sharma, who has the backing of the BJP-JJP combine, the Independents, and Gopal Kanda, the lone MLA of the Haryana Lokhit Party.



Indian National Lok Dal MLA Abhay Singh Chautala also on Thursday declared his support to Mr Sharma after a meeting of his party.

The MLAs from Congress and the BJP-LLP, who were lodged in separate resorts fearing poaching, reached Haryana Assembly today to cast their votes.

Haryana Congress last week had shifted its MLAs to a resort in Raipur, while the Congress legislators were lodged in a hotel at Chandigarh since Wednesday.

Speaking to NDTV, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda this morning exuded confidence that party candidate Ajay Maken will win comfortably.

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the BJP has 40 MLAs while the Congress has 31. The JJP, which is an ally of the BJP, has 10 legislators while the Indian National Lok Dal and Haryana Lokhit Party have one each, and seven are Independents.