2018 Summer: Be Prepared For Early Heat Wave Says Met Department

Meteorological department warns of hotter summers this year

New Delhi: The Meteorological Department has warned of heat wave like conditions in parts of India, which touched 38 degree Celsius on February 28. Maximum temperatures spiked in most parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, parts of Karnataka, Gujarat, western Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. The weather office called it "normal to above normal heat wave conditions" in central India. In a nutshell, the summers of 2018 will be hotter, with a minimum of 1 degree or more rise in maximum temperatures, than the normal.