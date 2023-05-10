Anti-Terror Agency NIA Attaches Properties Of 2017 CRPF Camp Attack Mastermind

Five CRPF personnel were killed while three others were injured in the attack. (file)

Acting tough on terror, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday attached half a dozen properties of terrorists and their associates in different parts of the Kashmir valley. These properties are located in Pulwama, Shopian, and Kupwara districts of Kashmir

According to the NIA, immovable properties of three alleged overground workers (OGW) of terrorist groups -- Doulat Ali Mugal (Hizbul Mujahideen), Ishaq Pala (HM/Al-Badr), and Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) Fayaz Ahmad Magray -- have been attached.

"NIA has attached the property of Fayaz Ahmad Magray, the brain behind the planning and execution of the attack on the CRPF group centre at Lethpora in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017," an NIA officer said. According to him, six shops of the said terrorist have been attached by NIA on orders from Special NIA Court Jammu under provisions of the UAPA Act 1967.

NIA had arrested Fayaz Ahmad Magray, a resident of the Pulwama village in Jammu & Kashmir, in connection with the 2017 attack.

The NIA in August 2019 filed a chargesheet against four Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists -- Fayaz Ahmad Magray, Nisar Ahmad Tantray, Syed Hilal Andrabi, and Irshad Ahmad Reshi -- for helping the terrorists to plan and execute the attack on the CRPF group centre at Lethpora.

Fayaz Ahmad Magray immediately facilitated another terrorist Mudasir Ahmed Khan to join the JeM terror ranks as an active terrorist by arranging weapons through JeM commander Mufti Waqas, the chargesheet said. He also escorted him and helped him cross the police check posts while escaping, it added.

Five CRPF personnel -- Sharief-Ud-Din Ganaie, Tufail Ahmed, Rajendra Nain, Kuldeep Rai and PK Panda -- were killed while three others were injured in the attack by three heavily armed terrorists who were also killed in the 10-hour encounter.

The camp was attacked on December 30, 2017, when the three terrorists threw grenades and opened fire at the training centre of the 185 Battalion of the CRPF. After an encounter lasting over 10 hours, all three terrorists, including the 16-year-old son of a policeman who had joined the outfit a few months before the attack, were killed.

Properties of Doulat Ali Mugal at Mohalla Shalibhattu, Manigah village, Kupwara; Ishaq Pala's at Alora village in Herman tehsil at Shopian have been attached under section 33(1) of UA(P) Act.

Pala is presently lodged in the Central Jail of Agra and Mugal is out on bail. Pala and Mugal were charge-sheeted on February 22, 2019.

When lodged in the Central Jail in Srinagar, Pala conspired with co-accused Mugal and Riyaz Naikoo, and assisted Danish Ghulam Lone and Suhail Ahmad Bhat to cross over the border from Kupwara Sector to join terror ranks and wage a war against the State, according to the NIA. Mugal provided logistical support to Lone and Bhat at Kupwara when both were about to cross the LoC, said the NIA.

The NIA launched investigations in February 2018 and busted the module. While Mugal, Pala, Lone, Bhat, and Feeroz Ahmad Lone, and others, were arrested and charge-sheeted, key conspirator Reyaz Ahmad Naikoo was killed in an encounter.