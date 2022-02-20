2008 Gujarat Blasts Due To Appeasement Politics: BJP MP Targets Congress

Congress and Samajwadi Party saved terrorists, said BJP general secretary Arun Singh.

BJP general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Arun Singh on Sunday targeted the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, saying the 2008 Gujarat bomb blasts were the result of their appeasement politics.

A special court on Friday sentenced 38 people to death and 11 others to life imprisonment for the Ahmedabad serial blasts, which killed 56 and injured over 200 in 2008.

Five of those given death penalty belonged to UP's Azamgarh.

The BJP leader here said everybody has seen how those given death penalty went to Gujarat from UP for bomb blasts.

"This is the result of appeasement politics," he said, blaming the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) for it.

The Congress and the Samajwadi Party saved terrorists and stood for separatists, he alleged talking to reporters.