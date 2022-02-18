Death Sentence To 38 Out Of 49 Convicts In 2008 Ahmedabad Blasts Case

Over 200 were injured in 21 bomb blasts that hit Ahmedabad city.

Thirty-eight out of 49 convicts have been sentenced to death by a special court in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case. Nearly 80 accused were on trial. The terror attack in 2008 in the city in Gujarat killed 56 people.

On February 8, a Gujarat court convicted 49 accused and acquitted 28 others in the case. The court had ended the trial in the more than 13-year-old case in September last year.

Over 200 were injured in 21 bomb blasts that hit Ahmedabad city within a span of 70 minutes on July 26, 2008.

The police had claimed people associated with the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM), a faction of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), were involved.

It was alleged Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorists had planned and executed these explosions as a revenge for the 2002 post-Godhra riots in Gujarat.

The trial in the case began in December 2009 against 78 people connected with the Indian Mujahideen after the court merged all 35 first information reports, or FIRs. The number of accused came down to 77 after one of them turned approver.

