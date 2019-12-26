Tsunami In 2004 Still Terrifies Many. Twitter Users Recall Horror On 15th Anniversary

Tsunami 2004: In India more than 10,000 people died in the tsunami.

On the 15th anniversary of 2004 Tsunami, many took to Twitter to recall the tragedy that still stirs them up. They also prayed for the ones who lost their lives in the disaster that killed over 2 lakh people. In 2004, a day after Christmas, a 9.1 magnitude quake off northern Sumatra island triggered a tsunami that swept coastal areas of Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand and nine other countries. #tsunami was among the top trends on Twitter today with users posting pictures and clippings of the immense damage.

"I request everyone to observe two-minute silence to commemorate those who lost their lives in the 2004 tsunami that destroyed the lives of people in 14 countries....! RIP," wrote a user.

"I tweet because I survived #tsunami2004," wrote another.

One of the most devastating and darkest days of South Asia in this century. Remembering all the innocent souls who lost their lives and the survivors who lost their life style.

Sharing the picture of tsunami destruction, a user wrote, "This is my home on the left, destroyed by the Tsunami in 26 December 2004. Our islands are so vulnerable to disasters like this yet we never learn. ."

Our islands are so vulnerable to disasters like this yet we never learn.

One of the posts also listed out the damage caused in Sri Lanka by the natural disaster -- deaths 35,322; injured 21,411; and displaced 800,000," it read.

In India, where more than 10,000 people died in the 2004 tsunami, many survivors held memorial ceremonies.

December 26, 2004 was an unforgettable day for all SriLankans as well as for the whole world



It has been 15 years since the tsunami wave hit the country and left a trail of devastation ????



Two minutes of silence for 15th tsunami commemoration????????#tsunami2004#SriLanka#lkapic.twitter.com/fEnPt94Avu — Nuzz???? (@nuzziinuz) December 26, 2019

Recalling the horror, a user wrote, "Lest we forget..."December 26, 2004 was one of the darkest days in history. Thousands lost their lives because of the #tsunami. I was in Kanyakumari that day and survived by luck. Let everyone who died that day rest in peace."

"Sea, I will never forgive you, even if your waves touch my feet million times," posted another.

Several memorials were scheduled in the Indonesian province of Aceh, where entire villages were flattened and more than 125,000 people perished in the giant waves. Memorial services were also organised in Thailand and Sri Lanka today.