20-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In Ambala, Assailants Unknown

The man, having sustained serious injuries, died on the way to the hospital. (Representational)

A 20-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by two unidentified persons in Ambala on Monday, the police said.

The victim was identified as Manav alias Ujjwal, they said.

The police said Manav was employed at a garments showroom in Prem Nagar.

He was at a grocery shop located near his showroom, when two unknown assailants attacked him with a knife. They repeatedly stabbed him and fled the spot, said the police.

Manav sustained serious injuries on his back and stomach. He was taken to civil hospital in Ambala where the doctors referred him to PGIMER, Chandigarh, but he succumbed to the injuries on his way to the hospital, the police said.

The police have registered a case against unidentified persons and started a thorough search in the area to arrest them.

The police also collected the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the locality and claimed that the accused will be caught soon.