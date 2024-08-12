20 Killed In Rajasthan Amid Heavy Rainfall, Schools Shut

Bhajan Lal Sharma held an emergency meeting in Jaipur to review the situation. (File)

At least 20 people lost their lives in different parts of Rajasthan amid torrential rains which have been lashing the state since Saturday.

Heavy rain in Jaipur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, and Dausa left the streets waterlogged. It also prompted the district administrations to announce the closure of schools in Jaipur, Jaipur Rural, Dausa, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur and Bharatpur on Monday.

The Meteorological Department on Sunday issued an alert of heavy to very heavy rain in some districts of the state in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, five youths have drowned in Jaipur's overflowing Kanota Dam. A search operation was launched but to no avail till late Sunday night.

Also, seven boys died of drowning in the Banganga river near Srinagar village of Bharatpur district.

Two youths, identified as Sitaram (21) and Deshraj, died after they along with their motorcycle were swept away on the embankment of the Mashi river in Phagi, Jaipur rural.

Another man Banwari (25) died after falling into a drain in Madhorajpura while one Saddam (32) died after falling into an anicut in Dudu.

In Beawar, Ashok Kumar (23) died after slipping into a pond while Bablu (16), a resident of Pakhariyawas, died after drowning while bathing in a pond.

In Kekri, one Gulgaon died after being swept away. In Karauli, a man and his son died after the beams of a house collapsed. Also, a 12-year-old girl was swept away in Barapura village.

In Banswara, one Vikas Sharma, a nursing student from Dausa, died after drowning in the Kadelia waterfall.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma meanwhile called an emergency meeting in Jaipur on Sunday to review the disaster management situation.

In a post on social media platform X on Sunday, he said, "Today, I held a meeting of officials in the Chief Minister's office regarding the heavy rains in the state and gave necessary instructions to strengthen all the arrangements related to disaster management immediately."

"I request all the people of the state to stay away from water bodies and waterlogged areas, maintain distance from electric poles and electric wires during rain, avoid using basements built in buildings during rain, (and) pay special attention to the warnings and safety measures issued by the Disaster Management Department," he said.

"I pray to God for a safe and prosperous life for all the people of the state," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)