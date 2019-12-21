20 Detained In Maharashtra For Violence During Citizenship Act Protests

The violence was reported in Marathawada region of Maharashtra on Friday. (Representational)

Twenty people have been detained and 130 charged in Hingoli district in Marathawada region of Maharashtra for allegedly damaging public property and rioting during separate protests against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, an official said on Saturday.

The violence was reported in Kalamnuri town and Hingoli city in the district on Friday in which stones were thrown at policemen, he said.

"So far, police have detained around 20 people for damaging public property and rioting," the official said.

He said 130 people have been charged for cheating, attempting to murder, endangering life or personal safety of others, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and unlawful assembly.

Cases were also registered at Parbhani and Beed districts against some protesters under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Three people have been arrested in Parbhani district in separate violence-related incidents.

Revenue Official Vidyacharan Kadavkar and a policeman were injured on Friday after protesters hurled stones on them following a protest rally near the Collector''s office.

A fire brigade vehicle was also damaged, Superintendent of Police Krishna Kant Upadhyay said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act for the first time makes religion the test of citizenship in India. The government says it will help minorities from three Muslim-dominated countries to get citizenship if they fled to India before 2015 because of religious persecution. Critics say it is designed to discriminate against Muslims and violates the secular principals of the constitution.