2 Years After YS Jagan Reddy's Uncle's Murder, Key Accused In CBI Custody

Y S Vivekananda Reddy, a former minister, was found dead at his residence on March 15, 2019. File

More than two years after the grisly murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy, the brother of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the main accused in the case has been caught by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The agency's officials in a search operation caught Sunil Yadav in Goa today. Process to arrest him and produce him in court is underway, agency sources told NDTV.

According to CBI sources , the investigation threw up evidence that pointed to Sunil Yadav as the prime accused in the murder case. The agency had questioned him a few times in the matter before he fled with his family to Goa. The CBI then tracked him down and caught him.

Y S Vivekananda Reddy, a former minister, was found dead at his residence in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh on March 15, 2019. He was alone at home at the time. His family had alleged that the death was not due to natural causes and a case of unnatural death had been registered.

Current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had then alleged that the ruling TDP played a role in the murder and demanded a CBI probe.

Jagan Mohan Reddy took over as Chief Minister in 2019 and faced embarrassment when his cousin and Y S Vivekananda Reddy's daughter went to high court last year.

In her petition before the Andhra Pradesh High Court, Sunitha Narreddy had said she also suspected her cousin and Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy and his father YS Bhaskar Reddy.

She had questioned the probe into the case by a Special Investigation Team of state police and questioned why her cousin did not hand it over to CBI after coming to power.

The high court had then ordered a CBI investigation into the case. As many as three SITs had probed the matter before the CBI took over the investigation.