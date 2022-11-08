2 Women Run Over By Vehicle In Uttar Pradesh, Search On For Driver: Cops

Efforts are on to arrest the driver, the SHO said. (Representational)

Two women were crushed to death by an unidentified vehicle on the Delhi-Saharanpur national highway here on Tuesday, police said.

The dead have been identified as Mukesh Devi (50) and Usha (63), both residents of Katha village, Station House Officer Sanjay Singh said.

The incident occurred when the vehicle ran over the women while they were crossing the highway, he said.

Efforts are on to arrest the driver, the SHO said, adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

