2 Women Beaten Up In Public In Gwalior, 4 Arrested

Read Time: 2 mins
The police registered a case against 14 person. (Representational)
Gwalior:

Two women were allegedly beaten up, with one of them tied to an electric pole, in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district following which four persons have been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The incident, which took place in Dabra town on Tuesday evening, was the fallout of a dispute over vacating a house, they said.

A purported video of the incident also surfaced on social media.

The police received information that some women were thrashed following a dispute.

A police team then reached the spot and found a woman was tied to an electricity pole and another woman was lying there on the ground, Dabra police station in-charge Yashwant Goyal said.

The woman, who was tied to the pole, told the police that one Vijay Agrawal and his associates had beaten them up following an old dispute over vacating a house and threw out their belongings, the official said.

The police registered a case against 14 person, including Agrawal, and four of them have been arrested so far, he said.

Search was on for the other accused, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.