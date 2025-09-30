2 TVK Members Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Karur Stampede Case

Two office bearers of the TVK were on Tuesday sentenced to 14 days' judicial custody in connection with the stampede during a party rally here that killed 41 people and injured nearly 60 on September 27, police said.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's Karur West District Secretary V P Mathiyalagan and Karur Central District Secretary Kasi Pounraj were named in the First Information Report (FIR) and remanded to judicial custody, they said.

TVK state general secretary Bussy Anand and deputy general secretary Nirmal Kumar are also named in the FIR but are yet to be arrested, the police added.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Section 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), Section 125 (endangering the life of others), and Section 223 (disobedience to order).

The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a one-member commission headed by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan to probe the alleged stampede that occurred during the TVK chief's rally in Karur on September 27.

