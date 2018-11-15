2 Tiger Cubs Die After Being Hit By Train In Maharashtra

The two cubs were hit by the Balharshah-Gondia passenger train in Maharashtra.

Two tiger cubs were died today after being hit by a train in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, over 150 kilometres from Nagpur, an official said.

The two cubs, around six months old, were hit by the Balharshah-Gondia passenger train near a village between Chandrapur and Nagbhid stations around 7-7:30am, killing them instantly, Rishikesh Ranjan, general manager of the state-run Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra told PTI.

He said samples obtained from the two cubs will be sent to labs for tests following which post-mortem would be conducted.

