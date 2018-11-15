2 Tiger Cubs Die After Being Hit By Train In Maharashtra

The samples from the two tiger cubs killed in Maharashtra will be sent to labs for tests, an officer said.

All India | | Updated: November 15, 2018 14:51 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
2 Tiger Cubs Die After Being Hit By Train In Maharashtra

The two cubs were hit by the Balharshah-Gondia passenger train in Maharashtra.

Nagpur: 

Two tiger cubs were died today after being hit by a train in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, over 150 kilometres from Nagpur, an official said.

The two cubs, around six months old, were hit by the Balharshah-Gondia passenger train near a village between Chandrapur and Nagbhid stations around 7-7:30am, killing them instantly, Rishikesh Ranjan, general manager of the state-run Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra told PTI.

He said samples obtained from the two cubs will be sent to labs for tests following which post-mortem would be conducted. 
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Tiger CubsMaharashtra Tiger CubsChandrapur

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rafale DealTamil NewsHOP LiveLive TVLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusTennis ElbowMaruti Suzuki ErtigaAutomatic CarsAntibiotic AwarenessDiabetes DayCyclone GajaJawa MotorcycleMIUI 10Nokia 106Mi Mobiles

................................ Advertisement ................................