2 Terrorists Surrender On Parents' Appeal During Kashmir Security Op

Two terrorists surrendered on the appeal of their parents during an anti-terror operation by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Police said the operation was launched at Hadigam village this morning.

"#Encounter has been started at Hadigam area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Police tweeted from its official handle.

During the course of the operation, parents of two terrorists, who were surrounded by the forces, were brought in. The parents appealed to their children to surrender, police said.

The two then surrendered. Police said incriminating materials, arms and ammunition have been recovered from them.

"During the #encounter, 02 local terrorists #surrendered on the #appeal of their parents & police. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Police tweeted.

The two local youngsters had recently joined the terror ranks, police said.

According to police, more than 100 terrorists, most of them local recruits, have been killed in security operations this year.