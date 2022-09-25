2 Terrorists Killed In Jammu And Kashmir's Kupwara: Police

More details are awaited. (Representational)

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday killed two terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) at Tekri Nar in the Machil area of Kupwara.

Police said that they have also recovered several arms and ammunition from the possession of these unidentified terrorists who have been killed.

"Army and Kupwara Police neutralised two terrorists near LoC Tekri Nar in Machil area of Kupwara. Identification of the killed terrorists being ascertained. Two AK 47 rifles, two pistols and four hand grenades recovered. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone police tweeted.

Army and Kupwara Police neutralised two #terrorists near #LoC Tekri Nar in Machil area of #Kupwara. Identification of the killed terrorists being ascertained. 02 AK 47 rifles, 02 pistols & 04 hand grenades recovered. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 25, 2022

