2 Teenage Girls Drown In River Yamuna In UP's Prayagraj: Cops

Two teenage girls drowned while taking a bath in the Yamuna river in the Lalapur area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday, police said.

Cousins Jagriti and Shreya alias Pari -- both aged 16 -- were visiting their native village from Delhi, Senior Sub-Inspector Chandrika Yadav of the local police station said.

The pair had gone to take a bath with their younger cousin when they drowned, Chandrika Yadav said.

The bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem, he added.

