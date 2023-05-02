2 Suspected Drug Traffickers From Pak Killed By Border Force In Rajasthan: Report

The incident took place last night along the Barmer front, said sources (File)

New Delhi/Barmer:

Two Pakistani men, suspected to be engaged in drugs trafficking, were killed by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Pakistan International Border in Rajasthan, official sources said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night along the Barmer front, they said.

About 3 kg suspected drugs were seized following the interception, they added.

Rajasthan shares a nearly 1,036-km-long boundary with Pakistan on India's western flank.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

