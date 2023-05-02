2 Suspected Drug Traffickers From Pak Killed By Border Force In Rajasthan: Report

The incident took place last night along the Barmer front, said sources (File)

Two Pakistani men, suspected to be engaged in drugs trafficking, were killed by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Pakistan International Border in Rajasthan, official sources said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night along the Barmer front, they said.

About 3 kg suspected drugs were seized following the interception, they added.

Rajasthan shares a nearly 1,036-km-long boundary with Pakistan on India's western flank.

