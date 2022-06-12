2 Soldiers Missing For Two Weeks In Arunachal, Search Ops On, Says Army

One of the jawans, Prakash Singh Rana, is a resident of Ukhimath in Rudraprayag district.(File)

Two soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh have been missing for over two weeks now, said the Army today, adding that search operations are underway.

The soldiers were deployed in the forward areas of Anjaw district in Arunachal and have been missing since May 28, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Naik Prakash Singh and Lance Naik Harender Singh, deployed in the forward post of Arunachal Pradesh, are presumed to have accidentally fallen into a river near their post.

The two personnel couldn't be traced despite an intensive search and rescue operations, the release from the ministry read.

The army has convened a court of inquiry to investigate the incident.

The family members of the two soldiers have been informed about the incident and are being updated about the situation.

One of the jawans,Prakash Singh Rana, who is originally a resident of Ukhimath in Rudraprayag district, was deployed at the Thakla post on the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh. He was deployed in the 7th Garhwal Rifles.

"I have spoken to the Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt about it and he has assured me that something will be done," BJP legislator from Sahaspur, Sahdev Singh Pundir told news agency PTI.

(With PTI inputs)