2 Mountaineers Killed, 3 Rescued From Himachal's Kinnaur Kailash Mountain

Officials said extreme temperature may be reason behind the death of the trekkers. (Representational)

District Police and Quick Response Team (QRT) have rescued three trekkers and recovered two dead bodies from the Kinnaur Kailash mountain in Himachal Pradesh.

Officials said the extreme temperature of the mountains might be the reason behind the death of the two trekkers -- identified as Gyan Verma, a resident of Simla and Kamal Kumar, a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana.

The three trekkers that were rescued by the QRT today have been identified as Karan Rana, Rajendra Kumar, and Ranveer Jaswal. All three of them are residents of Himachal Pradesh.

"Five people went trekking on Kailash mountain, Kinnaur on Tuesday; two of them died while three have been rescued. The District Administration announced that the official mountain trek will be from July 1 to July 11 but people are taking a risk by going on the trek without notifying us," said Sub-Divisional Magistrate Surendra Thakur.

"For the time being, an emergency meeting has been called to discuss upon the mountain trek," he added.

