2 More Seats Empty In Lok Sabha, Majority Mark At 266 For No Trust Vote

The Lok Sabha will be voting on the no confidence motion tomorrow.

The effective strength of Lok Sabha has been reduced to 533 with two more seats falling vacant, sources in Parliament said today, after Speaker Sumitra Mahajan accepted BJD MP Baijayant Jay Panda's resignation and Jose K Mani of Kerala Congress (M) was nominated to Rajya Sabha.

Mr Mani quit the lower house after being nominated to Rajya Sabha.

The developments come as Parliament is set to take up tomorrow the Opposition sponsored no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Ten seats are lying vacant and therefore the majority mark in the house now stands at 266.

Mr Panda, who represented the Kendrapara constituency in Odisha, had resigned on June 12. He met Ms Mahajan yesterday and requested her to accept his resignation. Later he had tweeted about his meeting with the Speaker.

In January this year, the parliamentarian was suspended from the Biju Janata Dal for alleged anti-party activities.

The Lok Sabha will tomorrow debate and vote on the no-confidence motion against the government - the first since the BJP-led NDA came to power four years ago - after the Speaker admitted their notices.

The no-trust motion in Parliament that was moved and accepted by Speaker Mahajan for the first time in 15 years, however, does not pose a threat to the government as the NDA enjoys a comfortable majority.