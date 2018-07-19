Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Day 2 Begins As No-Confidence Motion Looms Over Modi Government In Parliament

The current session of parliament will have 18 sittings which comes to 108 hours of potential work. Excluding the Question Hour and the Zero Hour, 62 hours will be available for government agenda.

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 19, 2018 12:07 IST
The Monsson Session of the parliament is under way; the government faces a no-confidence motion

New Delhi: 

The Monsoon session of parliament began yesterday and had a marked beginning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement regarding the importance of amicable discussions in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The prime minister went on to say that had confidence that the opposition parties would participate in a healthy debate an various issues.

The No Confidence motion filed by opposition parties including the Congress and TDP was accepted in the Lok Sabha yesterday with July 20 being set as the date for voting and discussion. Seven new MPs took the oath of office in Rajya Sabha on the monsoon session's first day and one MP, took the oath of office in Lok Sabha. The parliament sessions also witnessed protests in the Lok Sabha by TDP MPs who have been seeking special state status for Andhra Pradesh. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also spoke in the parliament urging the Prime Minister to speak about the violence incidents and mob killings that have occurred across the country.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the Monsoon Session of Parliament 2018:


Jul 19, 2018
12:07 (IST)
Speaking to NDTV about tomorrow's discussion and voting on the No Confidence motion, Congress Spokesperson Manish Tewari said, "...it would be interesting to see how some BJP MPs like Mr Shatrugan Sinha, Mr Kirti Azad, you know, what are the positions which they take because essentially this is going to be for all practical purposes, perhaps the last session of parliament."


Jul 19, 2018
11:54 (IST)
According to sources, AIADMK and Naveen Patnaik's BJD may abstain in the No Confidence vote to be held tomorrow.
Jul 19, 2018
11:42 (IST)
Congress President Rahul Gandh has tweeted about the proposed amendment to the Right to Information Act saying that the changes must be opposed by every Indian.


Jul 19, 2018
11:39 (IST)
The Congress MPs also held a protest in the parliament premises demanding rights for farmers.


Jul 19, 2018
11:26 (IST)
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar had said that the Shiv Sena would be voting against the opposition's No Confidence vote even as the Shiv Sena hadn't spelt out its stand. In an interview Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena has said that Shiv Sena would do whatever Uddav Thakachey directs them to do.


Jul 19, 2018
11:16 (IST)
According to news agency ANI, the Congress given an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha over the issue of mob lynching.


Jul 19, 2018
11:15 (IST)
Proceedings for the second day of the monsoon session of the parliament have begun with the question hour in the Lok Sabha and the zero hour in the Rajya Sabha.
Monsoon Session 2018 Of parliamentLok SabhaRajya Sabha

