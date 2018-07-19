Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Day 2 Begins As No-Confidence Motion Looms Over Modi Government In Parliament

The Monsson Session of the parliament is under way; the government faces a no-confidence motion

The Monsoon session of parliament began yesterday and had a marked beginning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement regarding the importance of amicable discussions in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The prime minister went on to say that had confidence that the opposition parties would participate in a healthy debate an various issues.

The No Confidence motion filed by opposition parties including the Congress and TDP was accepted in the Lok Sabha yesterday with July 20 being set as the date for voting and discussion. Seven new MPs took the oath of office in Rajya Sabha on the monsoon session's first day and one MP, took the oath of office in Lok Sabha. The parliament sessions also witnessed protests in the Lok Sabha by TDP MPs who have been seeking special state status for Andhra Pradesh. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also spoke in the parliament urging the Prime Minister to speak about the violence incidents and mob killings that have occurred across the country.

The current session of parliament will have 18 sittings which comes to 108 hours of potential work. Excluding the Question Hour and the Zero Hour, 62 hours will be available for government agenda.

