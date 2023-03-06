2 Mizoram Cops Shot Dead By Colleague After They Complained Against Him

Two personnel of Mizoram Armed Police were shot dead by one of their colleagues in Kolasib district, a senior officer said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when the three policemen of the second battalion of the armed force were at a sub-outpost in Buarchep village near the Mizoram-Assam border, he said.

“The accused Havildar Bimal Kanti Chakma, aged 56, fired at least 15 rounds from his service rifle at the two policemen in a fit of rage over complaints of his behaviour,” Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte told PTI.

The policemen have been identified as Havildar J Lalrohlua and Havildar Indra Kumar Rai, he said.

On hearing multiple gunshots, the border outpost commander and other police personnel immediately rushed to the site and found Lalrohlua lying in a pool of blood on the floor, while Rai was found severely injured around 40 feet away from the spot where the shooting took place, Khiangte said.

Lalrohlua died on the spot, while Rai died during treatment later, he said.

Chakma was arrested and one firearm along with ammunition was seized from his possession, the IGP said.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that he was an alcoholic and his colleagues repeatedly reported about his behaviour to their outpost commander, Khiangte added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)