2 Men Chased, Their Car Windows Smashed In Indore; FIR Against BJP Leader

A shocking display of street violence unfolded in Indore on Sunday, when a BJP Youth Wing office-bearer, along with his associates, allegedly launched a brutal attack on two young men, leaving them seriously injured and their vehicle vandalised.

According to police, the main accused has been identified as Vedant Tiwari, Mandal Vice President of the BJP Youth Wing. The victims, Prakhar Sharma and Nayan Bafna, both residents of Sudama Nagar, were returning in their Scorpio after having tea at a cafe when Tiwari, along with associates Sameer Sharma and Aditya, allegedly chased the car, forced it to stop, and then assaulted the occupants in Rau area.

The attackers also smashed the windows of the vehicle before fleeing the spot. The injured men were rushed to a private hospital, where they are undergoing treatment for serious head injuries.

Preliminary investigation suggests a long-standing rivalry over local dominance between the two groups. This was not the first brush with violence. Around 20 days ago, the same group allegedly tried to corner the victims near the Mahunaka Square. The men managed to escape at the time, and the matter reached Chhatripura Police Station, where a compromise was brokered.

Police sources said that compromise may have emboldened the accused, culminating in Sunday's attack.

After the assault, the injured men reached Rau Police Station, where the scenes turned tense. The victims' families alleged that political pressure from ruling party leaders initially weighed heavily on the police, leading to hesitation in registering an FIR.

As tempers flared and a commotion broke out inside the police station, officers finally registered a case against the accused and initiated an investigation.