1 Killed, 8 Injured In Clash Between 2 Families In Indore: Police

The incident took place at around 11 pm on Monday in Badi Gwaltoli, police said. (Representational)

A person was killed and eight others were injured following a clash between two families over a dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said today.

The incident took place at around 11 pm on Monday in Badi Gwaltoli area, Palasia police station in-charge Rakesh Modi told PTI

The two families, living in the same area, had an old enmity due to which they used to have minor fights, he said.

"On Monday night, the two sides started fighting over a petty issue. After a heated exchange of words, members of one family allegedly attacked the other family's members with sharp-edged weapons, injuring five of them," the official said.

The five injured persons were taken to the government-run MY Hospital where one of them died during treatment, the official said.

Some relatives of the deceased also allegedly attacked the other family, injuring four of its members including one critically, he said.

All the eight injured persons were undergoing treatment at the MY Hospital, the police said.

Cases were registered against members of the two sides on charges of murder, attempt to murder and other relevant provisions, the official said.

Heavy security was deployed in Badi Gwaltoli area and at the hospital, he added.

