2 Mangaluru Murders In 2 Days, Karnataka Government Faces Anger: 10 Facts

Fazil, 23, was stabbed to death by masked attackers outside a shop in Karnataka's Mangaluru yesterday evening.

The savage attack was caught on a CCTV camera in the lane. The attackers, who had covered their faces with black cloths, repeatedly hit Fazil with a stick and stabbed him. Even after he collapsed and a mannequin fell on top of him, one of the men continued to hit him.

The attack came just days after BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death. The murder has sparked protests in Bellare and Sullia, with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad calling for a bandh. This morning, hundreds joined in as his body was taken to his home. Some right-wing outfits have alleged that Popular Front of India and Social Democratic Party of India are behind Nettaru's murder.

Two residents of Bellare have been arrested in connection with Nettaru's murder, while the investigation is on to catch the attackers of Fazil.

Hundreds of people took part in the funeral procession of Fazil today.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he would hold a meeting with senior police officials to review the security situation in 55 places along the Karnataka-Kerala border.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Mangaluru till July 30 morning.

All liquor shops will remain shut and 19 check posts have been set up including the Karnataka-Kerala border, where all the vehicles will be searched.

No one will be allowed to roam in the city after 10 pm, said Shashi Kumar, the police chief in Mangaluru.