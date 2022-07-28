Two Men Arrested For BJP Youth Wing Leader Praveen Nettaru's Murder In Karnataka

Two Muslim men from Bellare have been arrested in connection with the murder of BJP leader Praveen Nettaru.

District secretary of the BJP youth wing in Karnataka's Dakshin Kannada district, Praveen Nettaru was killed in Sulia on July 26.

He had closed his poultry shop and was returning home when he was attacked by men who were on motorcycles and carrying a machete.

Local residents dialled police as the killers left Nettaru bleeding on the ground. Police rushed the 32-year-old man, his clothes drenched in blood, to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.