On Camera, Karnataka Man Stabbed To Death By Masked Attackers

CCTV footage shows the attackers wearing black cloth masks

A man was stabbed to death outside a shop by masked attackers in Karnataka's Mangaluru on Thursday evening. The savage attack, caught on a CCTV camera, took place amid tension in the district over the killing of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru on Tuesday night.

Prohibitory orders banning large gatherings were imposed in Suratkal and adjoining areas shortly after the attack.

"It is a highly sensitive area. Therefore, prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been clamped in Suratkal and three adjoining police station limits, Mulky, Panambur, Bajpe PS Limits," said Shashi Kumar, the police chief in Mangaluru.

The 23-year-old Fazil was talking to an acquaintance when the assailants stepped out of a car and ran towards him, the police said.

CCTV footage from the lane showed the men, their faces covered with black cloth masks, attacking the man outside a clothing store. He was repeatedly hit with a stick and stabbed. Even after he collapsed and a mannequin fell on top of him, one of the men continued to hit him.

The reason for the attack is not known yet, and a hunt is on for the accused, the police said.