2 Madhya Pradesh Cops Suspended After Rape Accused Commits Suicide

A 24-year-old man accused of kidnapping and raping a girl allegedly committed suicide in custody in Chhattarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, prompting authorities to suspend two policemen, an official said today.

Virendra Lodhi hanged himself with a towel in the bathroom of a medical centre where he was taken for an examination on Friday evening, Superintendent of Police Tilak Singh.

"Bhagwan police station personnel took Lodhi to the community health centre in Badamalhara for a medical examination. He hanged himself in a bathroom there on Friday evening," he said.

"Constables Anil Yadav and S Sahu have been suspended for showing negligence while on duty," he said.

He said the accused, a resident of Budera area in adjoining Tikamgarh district, was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a teenage girl three months ago.

