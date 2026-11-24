In a tragic incident, two subadult lionesses were killed after being hit by a passenger train on the Dhasa-Jetalsar broad-gauge railway line near Jetpur in Gujarat's Rajkot district. The felines were estimated to be between two and three years of age.

The accident happened near Vavdi, roughly six kilometers away from the Jetpur railway station, as the Porbandar-Bhavnagar passenger train (Train Number 59560) was passing through the stretch.

According to preliminary reports, the two lionesses came onto the tracks and were fatally struck by the speeding train, following which the train was brought to a halt, temporarily disrupting rail movement along the route.

Senior officials and staff from the Rajkot and Amreli forest departments rushed to the spot. Forest personnel cordoned off the area, recovered the carcasses for post-mortem examination, and initiated a formal investigation to determine the exact sequence of events that led the animals onto the active railway line.

The fatalities have sparked renewed concern among wildlife conservationists and residents over the recurring deaths of lions on railway tracks in the Saurashtra region. Despite the Forest Department having established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and safety protocols specifically designed to prevent train collisions-such as speed restrictions, track patrolling, and real-time tracking of lion movement-such accidents continue to occur.

Local sources indicated that while SOPs are in place on paper, field monitoring and patrolling are often concentrated only in select pockets, leaving other vulnerable stretches of track exposed when lions roam into new territories.

Joint teams from the Rajkot and Amreli divisions are currently conducting a detailed inquiry at the site to assess lapses in track surveillance and coordinate with railway authorities regarding the incident.