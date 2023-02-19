2 Killed, Buildings Set On Fire In Parking Dispute In Bihar

Police arrested seven people in the case.

The death count in the firing during violence in a village on the outskirts of Bihar's capital Patna on Sunday mounted to two, said police.

The incident occurred in Jethuli village in Patna district where a violent clash broke out between two groups over a parking dispute. During the violence, a mob set fire to a few buildings in the village.

Five people were injured in the incident. The injured were referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) and Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH).

A heavy deployment of the police force has been made in the area after the incident. Police arrested seven people in the case.

"A fight between two groups escalated into violence with firing by one group. Five people were injured. We have got information about two deaths. Seven accused including the village chief arrested. Police to camp in Jethuli until the situation normalises. The situation is stabilising," said Syed Imran Masood, Superintendent of Police, City.

"One accused's house was set on fire and was brought under control. Some locals said that shots were fired in front of one police SI. If such a thing happened then, it is a serious matter and will be probed. One accused's house was set on fire and was brought under control. Some locals said that shots were fired in front of one police SI. If such a thing happened then, it is a serious matter and will be probed," added the SP City.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)