2 Killed As Terrorists Ambush Assam Rifles Personnel In Nagaland

Four others suffered serious injuries in the terrorist attack.

Two security personnel were killed after suspected terrorists ambushed an Assam Rifles patrol in Nagaland's Mon area along the Indo-Myanmar border on Saturday. Four others who suffered serious injuries in the incident were airlifted to the Air Force base hospital in Jorhat.

The condition of the injured security personnel is said to have stabilised.

This is the second time such an incident has occurred in the course of a week in the country's northeast. Eleven people, including sitting legislator Tirong Aboh, were gunned down by militants in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district on Tuesday.

According to news agency PTI, the patrol was passing that way in two vehicles when an improvised explosive device went off around 1:30 pm. The blast was followed by a fierce exchange of gunfire between security personnel and the suspected terrorists, which resulted in the two deaths.

National Peoples Party legislator Tirong Aboh and his 20-year-old son were among 11 people killed by NSCN(IM) terrorists while they were returning to Arunachal Pradesh from Assam in a three-car convoy. Sources said that the terrorists, dressed in combat fatigue, opened fire at the vehicles indiscriminately.

Following this, the government launched a massive counter-insurgency operation in Tirap district. The incident was condemned by many, including Union Minister Rajnath Singh who termed it as an "outrageous attempt" to disturb peace in the northeast.

(With inputs from PTI)