2 Killed After Portion Of Building Balcony Collapses In Mumbai

Two persons were killed after a portion of a building's balcony at St Braz Road, near Nanavati Hospital, collapsed on Sunday afternoon, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The five injured residents at Vile Parle Gaothan were shifted to a nearby hospital, police said.

Two fire engines, one response vehicle, ambulances, and the police were present at the spot at the time of filing this report.

Further details are awaited.

In another incident, four people were safely rescued while two more were trapped after a three-storey building collapsed in Rajawadi Colony, Ghatkopar (East), Mumbai, an official said on Sunday.

"A portion of a three-storey building collapsed in Rajawadi Colony, Ghatkopar (East). Four people were safely rescued while two people are still trapped inside. Rescue operation is underway," Rashmee Lokhande, chief officer of the Disaster Management Department, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, said.

An NDRF team was at the spot, trying to locate and extricate other people feared trapped inside the building.

"We are trying to locate the people who are feared trapped inside. Three of our teams are at the spot, carrying out rescue operations. The ground floor has collapsed completely and search and rescue operations are underway," Sarang Kurve, assistant commandant, NDRF, said.

