2 Killed, 10 Injured In Two Separate Road Accidents In Jammu And Kashmir: Reports

"I want to request the administration to do something about it," a local said (Representational)

As many as two people were killed while 10 were injured in two separate accidents at Dhar Road in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the reports, during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, an apple-laden truck was on its way from Srinagar towards Punjab. On reaching the Dudar Nallah on Dhar Road, the truck rolled down into the Nallah.

The driver died on the spot while the one injured had been shifted to District Hospital Udhampur and was later referred to Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu for further treatment.

In the second road mishap, as per the reports, at 7 am, a tempo traveller was carrying a passenger from Jammu to Sangaldhan. 10 people were injured after the tempo collided with a truck.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted all injured persons to District Hospital Udhampur for treatment where doctors declared one person dead.

"There is at least one road accident here due to road congestion. I want to request the administration to widen the road or do something about it, they should ask the Border Road Organisation (BRO) to look into this", said Govind Ram Sharma local from the Darsoo area of district Udhampur.

