2 Insurgents Of Myanmar-Based Armed Group Caught By Army In Manipur

Two cadres of a Myanmar-based 'armed outfit' have been apprehended by Assam Rifles in Manipur's Chandel district, a statement from the paramilitary force said on Wednesday.

The two cadres were arrested on October 18 near the Sajik Tampak area in the district, which shares a border with the neighbouring country, it said.

The two have been identified as members of the United Tribal Volunteers Group, the Assam Rifles said.

Acting on specific intelligence, the operation "effectively thwarted an attempt at cross-border militant movement along the India-Myanmar frontier", the statement said.

The detainees have been handed over to Chakpikarong Police for further investigation, it said.

Notably, Manipur has been battered by ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023. More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the strife.