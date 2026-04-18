2 Including Retired Soldier Killed In Highway Ambush In Manipur's Ukhrul

Two men including a retired soldier were killed in firing while they were travelling in a car on a highway in Manipur's Ukhrul district, officials said. The killings happened just a day after Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited the district and spoke about providing security for common people to use the highway safely.

The latest attack seemed aimed at derailing peace initiatives, sources said.

The two men from the Naga tribe were travelling from Imphal to Ukhrul when they came under gunfire in the afternoon, officials said. The firing also targeted two other vehicles and damaged them, locals alleged, adding the ambush caused panic among commuters.

The two men killed in the firing have been identified as SW Chinaoshang, 46, a retired Indian Army soldier, and Yaruingam Vashum, 42. Both were residents of Ukhrul district.

Security forces have launched a combing operation in the area. The authorities have not given any statement on the matter yet.

The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), which is in talks with the Centre for a separate administration carved out from Manipur as are the insurgent groups under the suspension of operations (SoO) agreement, in a statement denied involvement of the community in the killing of the two highway commuters.

The Working Committee of Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), however, alleged the attack was carried out by "Kuki SoO cadres".

"The victims were part of a group of passengers, including women, children, and elderly persons, travelling from Imphal to Ukhrul under security escort... The attack was carried out by Kuki SoO cadres using snipers and long-range weapons shortly after the security escort had withdrawn," TNL said in the statement.

During his visit to the district yesterday, the chief minister met residents of several villages and highlighted the need for peace-building, reconciliation and normalcy in the border state where the Meitei-Kuki ethnic clash began nearly three years ago.

Khemchand Singh's outreach drew attention for its emotional appeal as he asked communities to move beyond past trauma and work toward a peaceful future, officials said.

The Kuki-Naga conflict that began in 1992 and lasted six years had taken the lives of over 1,000 people. The 2023 Kuki-Meitei violence has claimed over 260 lives.