2 Hyderabad Residents Held Hostage By 11 People In Goa, Say Police

Goa Police on Saturday detained eleven persons and rescued two Hyderabad residents whom they had taken hostage following a dispute with the victims' employer, an official said.

Superintendent of Police (North) Nidhin Valsan said the First Information Report (FIR) in the case was registered in Hyderabad.

The accused had some dispute with complainant Jayram Kumar over mining activities. They allegedly called two of his employees to Goa, took them hostage and demanded a ransom of Rs 4 crore from Kumar to release them, the official said.

After receiving information from Hyderabad Police, Goa cops formed a team and tracked down the accused in Bambolim area near Panaji, he said.

The main accused in the case was also being investigated for alleged involvement with the banned organization Popular Front of India (PFI), Valsan said.

All the accused would be handed over to Hyderabad Police for further investigation.

