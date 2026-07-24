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2 Doctors Drown While Trying To Retrieve Phone From Jharkand Lake

One of the doctors entered the reservoir to retrieve the phone but began drowning after venturing into deep water, MGM Hospital's Superintendent Dr Balram Jha said.

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2 Doctors Drown While Trying To Retrieve Phone From Jharkand Lake
The identities of the deceased have not been disclosed.
  • Two junior doctors drowned in Dimna Lake, East Singhbhum district, Jharkhand
  • Three doctors went to the lake around 3 am when a phone was dropped in water
  • One doctor drowned retrieving the phone; two others tried to rescue him
What is the current status of the post-mortem examination?
Jamshedpur:

Two junior doctors drowned in a lake in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district in the early hours of Friday, officials said.

Three junior doctors of the state-run MGM Medical College and Hospital had gone to Dimna Lake in Jamshedpur around 3 am for a stroll when one of them accidentally dropped his mobile phone into the water near the lake's sluice gates, they said.

One of the doctors entered the reservoir to retrieve the phone but began drowning after venturing into deep water, MGM Hospital's Superintendent Dr Balram Jha said.

"The other two jumped in to rescue him. One of them managed to swim back to safety, while the remaining two drowned," he said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Dayanand Kumar said police, along with civil defence personnel and divers, launched a rescue operation immediately after being informed of the incident.

"The bodies were recovered after an operation lasting more than four hours and have been sent for post-mortem examination," he said.

The identities of the deceased have not been disclosed as their family members are yet to arrive and the necessary formalities are pending, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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