2 Days Ahead Of Crucial Assembly Session, Fresh Arson In Imphal

Three abandoned houses in Manipur's capital Imphal were torched today.

Unidentified men torched three abandoned houses at New Lambulane locality in Manipur's capital Imphal on Sunday afternoon. Firemen rushed to the spot and put out the blaze, officials said.

Soon after the incident, locals gathered and demanded state and central forces deployed in the locality to allow them to enter the area, officials said. Security forces later fired a few rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, they said.

In Imphal West district, unidentified men snatched three weapons from security personnel guarding the residence of former health and family welfare director K Rajo around 2 am on Sunday, police said.

The snatched weapons included two AK series rifles and a carbine.

Investigation is on to determine the circumstances leading to the incident, officials said.

The police, meanwhile, have launched multiple operations to retrieve the weapons and catch involved.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)