2 Days After BJP Leader Gopal Khemka's Murder, A Request From His Son

Gaurav Khemka, son of businessman Gopal Khemka who was shot dead near the main gate of his residence in Patna's Gandhi Maidan area, has requested police protection for his family, citing a previous family tragedy and fear for their lives.

In his statement recorded in the FIR on Saturday, Gaurav mentioned that his brother, Gunjan Khemka, was also murdered in 2018. "After this incident, my family and I are frightened. We request that the government and police provide us with security and ensure the safety of our family. Also, the perpetrators should be arrested and punished," he wrote.

Gaurav narrated the incident in his statement, saying that around 8:30 PM, his father had gone to the Bankipore Club. When he returned home at 11:20 PM, assailants who were already waiting at the gate shot him in the head.

He added that after hearing the gunshot and being alerted by the building guard, he and his wife rushed to the gate. There, they found Gopal Khemka lying in a pool of blood. Gaurav said they rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police were informed around midnight. However, Gaurav alleged that there was no immediate action. In the FIR, he wrote, "Upon inaction by police, I, along with my family, were about to take my father's dead body home. Around 2 AM, the District Magistrate came and said that we can take the body home only after the post-mortem."

He stated that the post-mortem was conducted around 6 AM, after which the body was brought home.

An FIR has been registered in the case at Gandhi Maidan Police Station under case number 391/25, dated July 5, 2025. The case is registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 27 of the Arms Act.

Bihar Police has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder.

