2 Dalit Men Forced To Crawl, Eat Grass Over Cattle Smuggling Suspicion: Odisha Police

Two Dalit men in Odisha's Ganjam district were half-tonsured, assaulted and forced to crawl on their knees, made to consume grass and drink drain water on suspicion of cattle smuggling, police claimed on Monday.

The incident, which occurred at Jahada in Kharigumma village under Dharakote police station limits on Sunday, has triggered widespread outrage in political and social circles after purported videos of the assault went viral.

PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The victims — Babula Nayak (54) and Bulu Nayak (42) of Singipur — were transporting two cows and a calf in an auto from Hariour to their village when they were caught by a group of self-proclaimed 'cow protectors' at Kharigumma, accusing them of smuggling cattle, police said.

The mob allegedly demanded Rs 30,000 from the duo. When the victims refused, they were physically assaulted and subjected to degrading treatment, police added.

"They were taken to a salon and their heads were half-tonsured," a police officer said.

"They were then forced to crawl on their knees for over a kilometre, fed grass and made to drink drain water," the officer added.

After managing to flee from the clutches of the mob, the victims lodged an FIR against the accused at Dharakote police station on Sunday evening.

According to the victims, the cattle were meant as a traditional gift for Babula's daughter's wedding.

Police on Monday detained six persons for allegedly assaulting and partially tonsuring the heads of the duo.

Ganjam SP Suvendu Kumar Patra said a case was registered, and police detained at least six persons in this case.

"Search was on to nab other persons involved in the case," the SP said, adding that the victims have undergone treatment at the Dharakote community health centre.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the attackers' motive was not animal protection but extortion, police said.

Authorities are also verifying the purpose of the cattle transport, although the victims claimed they were for personal use related to a wedding ceremony.

Sangram Nayak, convenor of the Ganjam District Dalit Mahasangh, said: "We condemn this brutal caste-based violence. A statewide agitation will be launched demanding justice and stringent action against the perpetrators." Taking to X, former PCC chief Niranjan Patnaik said, "It breaks my heart to even write this. Two young Dalit men in Ganjam district were humiliated and tortured—heads half-shaved, forced to crawl 2 km, made to eat grass and drink sewage water. And for what? Just for buying a cow for their daughter's wedding. Hate has been normalised. Caste violence is rising. And in Odisha, justice feels distant, almost invisible. Why is our Chief Minister @MohanMOdisha silent?”

