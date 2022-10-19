2 Dalit Men Paraded, Heads Shaved In Madhya Pradesh

The incident took place in Bhind's Daboha village.

Two Dalit men were allegedly paraded and their heads shaved off in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place in Bhind's Daboha village where the victims, Santosh and Dharmendra Shakya, had a dispute with one Dilip Sharma about one and half months back. The clash left Sharma with serious injuries following which he lodged a complaint against the Shakya brothers who subsequently secured bail.

Sharma's elder brother proposed that the dispute be settled amicably. A 'panchayat' meeting was held during which the two brothers were ordered to pay Rs 1.5 lakh to Sharma to cover his medical costs. But according to the cops, Sharma and his associates also shaved the heads of the two and paraded them in the village.

Bhind senior cop Shailendra Singh Chouhan said two people have been arrested and further investigation into the matter is underway.