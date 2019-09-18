2 Cops Suspended In Assam For Allegedly Stripping, Torturing 3 Sisters

The women have alleged that the officer in-charge tortured them at gunpoint (Representational photo)

Two cops have been suspended by the Assam Police and an investigation has been initiated against them after three sisters filed a complaint of being stripped naked and tortured inside a police station in Darrang district. One of the three women said she was pregnant and allegedly had a miscarriage due to the torture.

According to police sources, officer-in-charge of Burha police outpost of Darrang district and a woman police constable have been suspended following a complaint by the sisters at the Sipajhar police station.

The incident came to light only after the women narrated their ordeal to a local Assamese news channel.

Police sources say one of the sisters who filed the complaint claims she was picked up by cops from her residence in Satgaon locality of Guwahati along with her husband and two of her sisters on September 9 and brought to the Burha police outpost in Darrang.

They were picked up by the police over a case in Darrang of alleged kidnapping against their brother by the family of a woman with whom he had eloped earlier this month. The woman with whom the brother eloped is from a different religion, police sources added.

In a separate police complaint, one of the three women, a 28-year-old housewife, had complained to Amrit Bhuyan, Superintendent of Police, Darrang, that on September 10 she, her husband and her two siblings were stripped naked, beaten up by two police officials - Mahendra Sarmah, the in-charge of the police post and a woman constable Binita Boro.

They have alleged that the officer in-charge tortured them at gunpoint and even did not spare the one who was pregnant.

Police sources, however, claimed that they are no aware if one of the women was pregnant or not, medical examination reports are awaited.

Meanwhile, a senior Inspector General has been given the charge of the investigation.

